Think You've Seen Tom Cruise Around San Diego? Think Again!

Maverick is back!

In San Diego, that is. After months of speculation, the sequel to the hit movie "Top Gun" will continue filming in San Diego this fall, Alma Rife with the City Communications Department confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego.

The film crew and actors will film in San Diego starting in late September and going into October. It is unclear where the filming will take place.

At this time, Rife said, the filming will not impact the public. However, if that changes, the city will put out a note to alert the public.

The sequel first began filming in San Diego earlier this summer for just a few days. Filming took place at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado for a week, The Department of Defense and U.S. Navy confirmed.

Back when the sequel was first announced, Cruise tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo includes the phrase "feel the need." In the original movie, Cruise's character talks about how he feels the need for speed.

Cruise writes "#Day1" of production of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.