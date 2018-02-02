Marine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Camp Pendleton

A Marine earns a Purple Heart at Camp Foster, Okinawa Japan in May 2015.

A 27-year-old Marine was killed Friday in an early morning crash on Camp Pendleton, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A passing motorist noticed a grey Mazda 3 down an embankment on Christianitos Road, east of El Camino Real on the far North end of the base, shortly after midnight and found the Marine unresponsive in the car.

CHP officers believe the Marine was driving eastbound on Christianitos Road when he went down the embankment and crashed into a utility pole and a tree.



The Marine was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.

CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said that it wasn't immediately clear what time the crash occurred or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Marine lived on base, according to the CHP.

The United State Marine Corps has not confirmed the identity of the Marine.