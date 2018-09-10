Man Who Attacked SDPD Officer Found Dead in Jail Cell

A man who attacked a San Diego police officer was found dead in his jail cell hours after he was sentenced, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit confirmed Monday.

Frederick Jefferson, 39, spoke at his sentencing on August 31. He was ordered to spend seven years in prison for one count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and two counts of resisting an officer.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, Jefferson was found dead in his jail cell, deputies said.

Jefferson was captured on video in a dramatic altercation on Logan Avenue, about a block away from a tense protest underway at Chicano Park.

Body Camera Shows Man Punching SDPD Officer

*The video was paused and restarted by attorneys when it was played in open court. We have pieced together several segments of the video so that it plays in real time* (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Officers instructed Jefferson to get on the sidewalk, he refused and threw several punches. The officer involved suffered a broken nose, jaw and other facial fractures, according to the department.

An autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office determined Jefferson died by hanging.

Deputies said Jefferson was the only person inside his cell at the time of his death. No other injuries were noted on his body, they added.

The manner of death has been determined to be suicide according to a preliminary report from the ME's office.