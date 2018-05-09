Man Taken Into Custody After Standoff in Poway

A man was taken into custody following a brief standoff at a Poway home.

Deputies were seen giving orders to the man in the garage as they slowly approached and made the arrest.

Before the man was arrested, a woman walked slowly from the garage to the street with her hands up where she met a deputy and was taken to safety.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has yet to confirm what led to the standoff, but a witness believed it started with an incident at a nearby bowling alley.

Carlin Lacey said he saw the man "going off" verbally on who he believed was his girlfriend. He said he didn't see any assault or violence but thought the man was "irate."

After leaving the bowling alley and stopping at a gas station, Lacey said he saw sheriff's patrol cars racing down the street in the direction of the home.

He said he followed because he wanted to know if the incidents were related.

Investigative Determining the Deadliest Freeway in San Diego County

"I'm just glad everything was able to come to a point where no one was harmed," Lacey said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.