Man Shot by Deputy in Alpine: SDSO

A man was shot by a deputy at an apartment complex in Alpine Monday afternoon, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Alpine Boulevard, according to the SDSO.

Residents were told they wouldn't be allowed back in the complex, which holds about 80 units, for two hours.

The department said the suspect was injured but did not specify how severe.

SDSO homicide investigators were at the scene.

No other information was available.

