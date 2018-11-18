Man Severely Injured in Attack by Teens Near Petco Park

A man was severely injured Sunday afternoon after he was attacked by a group of teenagers in the East Village, police said.

The attacked happened around 2:10 p.m. after a witness saw the man get into an altercation with the teens near the pedestrian bridge next to Petco Park and called 911, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

When first responders arrived, they found the man unresponsive and started CPR. The man was transported to an area hospital and was not expected to survive his injuries, he said.

Witnesses told police the teens knocked him down to the ground and attacked him while he was on the ground.

Witnesses yelled at the teens and they fled eastbound on Imperial Avenue, Dobbs said.

Several people were detained in the area but it was unclear if they were involved in the attack, he said.

The victim has not been identified but was described as being in his 40s.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.