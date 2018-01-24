Man Rescued From Chimney in City Heights

A man trying to break into an unoccupied home in City Heights soon found himself stuck and in need of rescue Wednesday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue official said.

Firefighters spent 10 to 15 minutes trying to figure out how to get the man out of the chimney of a home at Menlo and Park.

Crews broke a hole through the side of the brick chimney to attempt to pull the man out from the side but in the end, they decided to pull him back out the way he entered - through the top.

The man was uninjured and was handed over to San Diego police.

SDFD Capt. Stephen Laughlin said it was a first in his career but wasn't anything his crews couldn't handle.



“We train for all hazards,” he said. “We try to prepare for anything we can come across.”



The home was unoccupied at the time of the attempted break-in.

