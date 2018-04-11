A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on a sidewalk in Oceanside Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) was called to the area near Dubuque and Mc Neil streets at about at about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, after it was reported that a man was dead on the sidewalk, OPD Officer Tom Bussey said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, appeared to have an injury to his upper body, prompting OPD to call detectives from the Crime and Violence Unit for an investigation, Bussey said. OPD did not provide detail on the injury.

Detectives were still on scene at 9:30 a.m.

The area where the body was found is within a residential neighborhood situated east of Interstate 5 and south of State Route 76. A small canyon is nearby.

No other information was available.

