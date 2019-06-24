Man Dies After Scooter Crash on Mission Beach Boardwalk

A man died in the hospital after a dockless scooter crash on the Mission Beach Boardwalk Sunday, police said.

The 48-year-old man was riding a Lime scooter at about 1:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons he lost control and crashed into a woman who was riding a scooter next to him, the San Diego Police Department said.

Both riders were ejected from their scooters and landed on the boardwalk near Santa Barbara Place, just north of Belmont Park.

The crash injured the legs of both passengers.

SDPD said the man also complained of pain in his chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner's office was investigating the cause of death.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A tourist from Georgia crashed into a tree downtown while riding a rideshare scooter in March, becoming the first person to die in an accident involving the dockless devices.

The city has taken steps to regulate dockless bikes and scooters in hopes that they would cut down on accidents and nuisances. The regulations include 8 mile-per-hour speed limits in high-pedestrian-traffic areas, including along the Mission Beach Boardwalk.

No other information was available.

