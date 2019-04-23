City Council Approves Mayor's Dockless Bike and Scooter Regulations

The San Diego City Council has unanimously approved dockless bike and scooter safety regulations proposed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Faulconer proposed regulations that might help cut down on accidents and nuisances caused by careless users, like 8-mph speed limits in high-traffic areas like boardwalks and in Balboa Park.

In Downtown areas, scooters are required to slow to 3 mph.

The proposal called for designated zones where you can't ride at all, and bans users from ending their rides in some areas, like the Embarcadero. Violators could face fines, and companies will have to pay for 6-month permits and pay per scooter fees.

The city also wants data from dockless bike and scooter companies that it can use to get a clearer picture of the nuisances, travel paths and parking information.

The council heard arguments from both sides for more than two hours Wednesday.

"They should not be on the sidewalk. They've taken away my independence," one man said.

A video was played showing scooter crashes in different parts of town. A supporter called those instances anomalies, which was med with resounding boos.

Two weeks ago, the city started stenciling parking corrals along red curbs in some neighborhoods as a test.

