Man Arrested on Murder Charges in Woman's Shooting Death

A man has been arrested more than a week after a shooting at a stoplight in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego killed a mother of two, police said Thursday.

Robert Haywood Reed, 38, surrendered himself to the San Diego Police Department Thursday after a warrant was issued for his involvement in 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman's death on August 25, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Widman and a passenger were driving southbound when they stopped behind another vehicle at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive at about 5:30 p.m.

Widman for unknown reasons got out of her car and approached the vehicle in front of hers, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

"Witnesses reported hearing a possible gunshot and Widman stumbled away before collapsing in a parking lot," Dobbs said.

Reed then sped away on northbound Meadowbrook Drive, Dobbs said.

Officers found Widman in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where she died about an hour after the shooting, according to Dobbs.

Reed is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting. He was booked into county jail and will appear in court on Friday.

Widman's family described her as a talented and devoted mother who dedicated herself to helping troubled youth.

“She talked to the kids who were from troubled homes who needed help. I couldn’t stop her from doing it. Anybody that needed her, any time of day, she was gone,” her mother Regina Lilliard said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.