Despite the rain, hundreds of people came together Sunday morning in a “Walk Against Hate” to show their support for a community devastated by the deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue three weeks ago.

In the large crowd at Liberty Station's Ingram Plaza was Hannah Kaye -- whose mother, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed in the attack. She was joined by a special team of women with the mantra “Live Like Lori.”

“I’m just grateful to be here and to be surrounded by the women in my mothers’ life who lifted her up and who celebrated her totality and her spirit. And I’m very grateful to be around everybody who came out here today who wishes to stand for peace and tolerance and diversity and acceptance and love,” Hannah Kaye told NBC 7.

Hannah Kaye walked against hate with her mother’s sister and closest friends. The group wore matching t-shirts with their new mantra written on the back.

Shooting Victim Lori Kaye Remembered

(Published Sunday, April 28, 2019)

“We wanted to do this because this is universal. It’s not just one sector of our community -- it goes across the board,” said Michelle Silverman, a best friend to Lori Gilbert-Kaye. “It's time to make a stand, and this is our little way of touching it in our community.”

Kerri Klein, another friend to Lori Gilbert-Kaye, said schools should begin teaching the importance of tolerance, acceptance, and diversity -- all things on display at Sunday’s “Walk Against Hate.”

“Lori was the antithesis of hate. She was accepting of everyone,” Klein told NBC 7.

Poway Synagogue Victims Recall Moments of Terror

All of the victims share what happened during the shooting at Poway synagogue. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Sunday, April 28, 2019)

The “Live Like Lori” squad raised over $5,000 during their walk -- the most amount of money raised by any team during the event.

The event was hosted by the Anti-Defamation League. NBC 7 and T20 were proud sponsors of the “Walk Against Hate.”