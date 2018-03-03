Officer-Involved Shooting Blocks Corner of Little Italy - NBC 7 San Diego
Officer-Involved Shooting Blocks Corner of Little Italy

By Bill Feather and R. Stickney

Published at 7:46 PM PST on Mar 3, 2018 | Updated at 8:39 PM PST on Mar 3, 2018

    SDPD Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Little Italy

    (Published Saturday, March 3, 2018)

    A San Diego police officer was involved in a shooting in Little Italy just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

    Several police patrol cars were at the corner of India and Ash streets.

    SDPD officials confirmed the officer involved was not injured.

    The shooting happened right in front of Music Box, according to an NBC 7 News crew that is on the scene.

    People who have bought tickets to see performer Rob Stone were being let in through the back entrance.

    No other information was available.

    Ed. Note: A previous version of this article stated one person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. We have corrected the article and regret the error.

