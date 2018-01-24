Officer in Helix HS Incident Reassigned During Investigation: LMPD

Video Shows Teen Being 'Taken to The Ground' by Police at Helix HS

A La Mesa police officer has been reassigned during the investigation into the officer's actions while removing a student from the campus of a local high school.

The unidentified police officer handcuffed a 17-year-old female student and was in the process of removing her from Helix Charter High School when the student appeared to pull away from the officer.

The video that was originally shared through Snapchat shows the student “being taken to the ground” after attempting to break free from a La Mesa Police School Resource Officer at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to La Mesa Police Department Lt. Chad Bell.

The teenager was under suspension but was on campus Friday for unknown reasons, Bell said.

School officials called the La Mesa Police School Resource Officer, who asked the student twice to leave school grounds but she refused, Bell said.

Bell said the officer was reassigned to administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.



NBC 7 attempted to contact the family of the 17-year-old student through their attorney Tuesday. The attorney said the family was not prepared to speak about the incident.

The teenager received minor scrapes in the altercation, Bell said. The officer was not injured.

Bell said the use of force was used “to prevent the student from escaping.”

At a rally outside of Helix Charter High School on Monday, some students demanded the officer be removed from his position and asked that policies be put in place to make sure a similar event does not happen again.

Kevin Osborn, Executive Director of Helix Charter High School, issued a statement Monday.

"Incidents involving students or student disciplinary matters are confidential," Osborn said. "As such, Helix Charter High School is not at liberty to discuss information regarding student incidents. We want to assure the community that actions taken by the School are guided by what is lawful and in the best interests of Helix Charter High School students, staff, and school community."

Helix Charter High School is located on University Avenue and is part of the Grossmont Union High School District.

