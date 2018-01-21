An investigation has been launched into an incident at a La Mesa high school involving a suspended student and a campus police officer, the La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) said Sunday.

LMPD Lt. Chad Bell said the police department is in possession of video that shows a 17-year-old Helix Charter High School student “being taken to the ground” after attempting to break free from a La Mesa Police School Resource Officer at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The teenager was under suspension but was on campus anyway for unknown reasons. School officials called the campus officer, who asked her twice to leave school grounds, Bell said. She refused both times.

The student was placed under arrest.

As the two began walking towards the school’s office, the student tried to break free from the officer on two separate occasions, Bell said.

That is when the officer forced the student to the ground.

The teenager was then walked to a patrol vehicle and transported to LMPD, where she was evaluated by paramedics. The student received minor scrapes in the altercation, Bell said.

The officer was not injured.

Bell said the use of force was used “to prevent the student from escaping.”

An investigation was launched into the incident.

Helix Charter High School is located on University Avenue and is part of the Grossmont Union High School District.

No other information was available. Details to this story may change as information is released.