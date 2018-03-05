Defense to Present Case in Trial of Tieray Jones

Tieray Jones looks at NBC 7's camera during a pretrial hearing on Dec. 5, 2016.

The defense will begin presenting its case Monday in the murder trial of Tieray Jones, the man accused in the disappearance of his 2-year-old stepson, Jahi Turner nearly 16 years ago.

Jones faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on one count of second-degree murder.

On Friday, Judge Joan Weber dismissed a felony child abuse charge against Jones. Weber told the prosecution team she has long harbored doubts about the felony child abuse count and noted the lack of "substantial physical evidence" to support the charge.

On Thursday, a child abuse expert testified that she was concerned Jahi Turner died as a failure to receive medical care from an injury that could have been accidental or inflicted.

Jones told police that Jahi disappeared on April 25, 2002, from a park in Golden Hills, at 28th and Cedar streets, when he walked to a vending machine to buy the toddler something to drink.

Jones said he returned 15 minutes later and Jahi was gone.

After Jahi's disappearance was reported, a huge search ensued, including a week-long police search of the Miramar Landfill, where authorities took the extreme measure of systematically raking through 5,000 tons of garbage.

Jahi’s body was never found, there are no witnesses to the alleged crime, and no confession by the suspect.

Jones was not charged in connection with the death until 2016.

On Feb. 15, prosecutors acknowledged there is little "direct" evidence that Tieray Jones is guilty, but said there will be strong "circumstantial" evidence to prove he killed his 2-year-old stepson, probably in the family's apartment, and threw his body into a dumpster.

Witnesses previously testified they never saw Jones together with the little boy up to, and on, the day Jahi disappeared.