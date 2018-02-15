Opening Statements in Trial of Tieray Jones, Man Accused in Jahi Turner's Disappearance

The nearly 12-minute recording from first the CHP and then SDPD as Tieray Jones reports his stepson missing from a Golden Hill park on April 25, 2002. (Published Monday, Dec. 5, 2016)

911 Call in Disappearance of Jahi Turner Plays in Court

Attorneys will begin opening statements Thursday in the trial of Tieray Jones, the man accused of killing his 2-year-old step-son more than 15 years ago.

On April 25, 2002, Jahi Turner was last seen in a playground at 28th Street and Cedar Street in San Diego's South Park neighborhood.

According to police, Jones told officers he was with the toddler at the park when he left to get a drink for Jahi.

Jones said he returned 15 minutes later and Jahi was gone.

Jurors on Thursday heard the nearly 12-minute recorded 911 call Jones made on the day he reported Jahi's disappearance.

Deputy District Attorney Bill Mitchell said Jahi Turner would've been 18 years old on Feb. 10.

“He was a healthy 2-year-old boy, approximately 35 inches in height, weighing 35 pounds. Only health issues were some eczema and possibly asthma," Mitchell said.

A huge search for Jahi ensued, including a week-long police search of the Miramar Landfill, where authorities took the extreme measure of systematically raking through 5,000 tons of garbage.

In 2016, homicide investigators arrested Jones and charged him with the toddler's death.

Jurors were seated last week for the trial that could take two months.

Tieray Jones Describes Day Jahi Turner Was Reported Missing

Tieray Jones talks with an SDPD detective in 2002 on the day he reported his stepson Jahi Turner missing from a South Park playground. The video was played during a preliminary hearing in San Diego on December 7, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016)

Though new evidence has been uncovered in the case, authorities have not found Jahi's body or remains, police said.

Defense attorneys will continue opening statements this afternoon.