Inmate Died While In Custody at San Diego Central Jail: SDSO

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 10 a.m. when deputies were doing a security check

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago

    An inmate died Saturday at the San Diego Central Jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

    The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 10 a.m. when deputies were doing a security check, Lt. Michael Blevins said.

    "Despite lifesaving efforts performed by deputies and medical staff, the man died," he said. "There was no initial evidence of foul play or a suicide at the scene."

    The sheriff's Homicide Unit was called in to investigate per protocol for any in-custody death, he said.

    The inmate's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

    The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the death, Blevins said.

    No other information was available.

