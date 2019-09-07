A view of Mission Beach from the boardwalk in mid-August 2019.

1. Scooter Impound Company Sues Lime Over Fight With Scooter 'Juicers'

Legal action was taken against Lime Scooters after the owners of Scoot Scoop said they got into a violent confrontation with so-called “juicers” working on behalf of Lime. Juicers are people who collect motorized scooters and charge them for anywhere between $3 and $10 per device. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda looks into the controversy surrounding this type of business.

2. US Rep. Susan Davis Says She Will Not Run for Re-Election

NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke with Susan Davis who said in a personal letter to her constituents that she "struggled to make this very difficult decision." The Democratic representative was first elected to Congress in 2000 and has served California's 53rd District since 2003.

3. New Species of Mosquitoes Descend on San Diego

A few new breeds of mosquitoes have been turning up around San Diego County according to Chris Conlan, Supervising Vector Ecologist for the County. NBC 7's Bridget Naso talked with the people who help monitor pests around the county about what this means for people living in our region.

4. San Diego Cell Service Possibly Affected by New Operator in Mexico

For weeks, some Verizon customers in San Diego County have noticed reception issues in neighborhoods as far north as North Park. NBC 7's Alex Presha found spotty cell phone service for some San Diego County customers may be due to a new wireless operator in Mexico.

5. Down to Earth with Dagmar: The Extinction Crisis

Our special program that aired this Thursday follows illegal wildlife trade products after they are seized and looks at how the items are curated and documented to help stop future poaching. NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap reports on the global black-market wildlife trade and how the U.S. plays a part.

