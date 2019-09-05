Down to Earth With Dagmar: The Extinction Crisis - NBC 7 San Diego
Down to Earth With Dagmar: The Extinction Crisis

By Dagmar Midcap and Todd Strain

Published 2 hours ago

    The Extinction Crisis: On the Frontlines of the Illegal Wildlife Trade

    The first segment of The Extinction Crisis takes a deeper look at the global black-market wildlife trade and its impact on the livelihood of even the earth's most common species. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The Extinction Crisis: Investigating Wildlife CrimesThe Extinction Crisis: Investigating Wildlife Crimes

    Segment two of The Extinction Crisis follows illegal wildlife trade products after they are seized and looks at how the items are curated and documented to help stop future poaching.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The Extinction Crisis: Inside The National Wildlife RepositoryThe Extinction Crisis: Inside The National Wildlife Repository

    The National Wildlife Repository in Denver, Colorado houses some of the most top-secret evidence of the world's black market animal poaching trade. We'll take you inside in segment three of The Extinction Crisis.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The Extinction Crisis: Animals Help ThemselvesThe Extinction Crisis: Animals Help Themselves

    It's up to us to save animals who can't protect themselves or speak for themselves from the illegal poaching market.

    (Published 58 minutes ago)

