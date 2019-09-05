Down to Earth With Dagmar: The Extinction Crisis

The Extinction Crisis: Investigating Wildlife Crimes
(Published 2 hours ago)
Segment two of The Extinction Crisis follows illegal wildlife trade products after they are seized and looks at how the items are curated and documented to help stop future poaching.
The Extinction Crisis: Inside The National Wildlife Repository
(Published 2 hours ago)
The National Wildlife Repository in Denver, Colorado houses some of the most top-secret evidence of the world's black market animal poaching trade. We'll take you inside in segment three of The Extinction Crisis.
The Extinction Crisis: Animals Help Themselves
(Published 58 minutes ago)
It's up to us to save animals who can't protect themselves or speak for themselves from the illegal poaching market.