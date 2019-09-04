US Rep. Susan Davis Says She Will Not Run for Re-Election

U.S. Rep. Susan Davis has announced she will not pursue another term in Congress.

In a personal letter to her constituents, Davis said she "struggled to make this very difficult decision." The Democratic representative was first elected to Congress in 2000.

In the letter, Davis also cited desires to cut back on travel and spend more time with her family.

Her departure means the 53rd District is up for grabs, a district that hasn't been competitive in a long time. Suddenly, a seat that wasn't on anyone's radar is open for 2020 and will attract a lot of attention leading up to the primary election.

The 53rd District includes communities north of Interstate 8 from Linda Vista to El Cajon, Mission Hills, areas surrounding Balboa Park, parts of Mid City, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, and parts of Chula Vista.

As for the Congresswoman's next chapter, she says she's kicking around a couple of ideas. Those she's unsure of what's to come Davis added that there is some excitement in the uncertainty.

Davis says she's leaving behind a White House that's more fragmented and polarized than ever.