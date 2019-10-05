In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Oct. 5

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Raging Fire Guts 'Iconic' Leucadia Restaurant

A devastating fire burned for hours at a popular restaurant in Leucadia early this week, gutting the building and prompting a closure of N. Coast Highway 101. Mozy Cafe's was gutted as were three other businesses that were attached. The community has since been donating to GoFundMe pages to help the business rebuild. NBC 7’s Joe Little talks with one of the business owners affected.

Fire Destroys Popular Cafe

NBC 7's Joe Little is in Leucadia with more details. (Published Monday, Sept. 30, 2019)

2. DEA Seized Enough Fentanyl at University City Apt to Kill 1.5M People: DA

Prosecutors say there was enough fentanyl found in a University City apartment where a chemistry professor died of an overdose last week to kill nearly the entire city of San Diego. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez has more details.

Woman Accused in Connection to Deadly Fentanyl Overdose

New details were revealed in court today. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

3. Group Calls for Ban of Neck Restraints Used by Law Enforcement

Community members, leaders, professors and activists gathered this week to call for law enforcement to ban the use of choke holds by officers. The Racial Justice Coalition hosted a town hall at San Diego State University’s Black Resource Center to discuss restraint policies and put pressure on local agencies to stop using them. NBC 7's Dave Summers attended the town hall.

Push to 'Ban the Chokehold' Continues

Activists are pushing for the use of chokeholds to be banned or deemed deadly force. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

4. Trial Begins Against Man Accused of Deadly Road Rage Stabbing

The murder trial for a man accused of stabbing a father of five to death in a road rage incident last year began in a South Bay courtroom this week. Rickey Smith, 60, is accused of stabbing Horace Williams, 36, on the bridge between Chula Vista and Bonita just after 9 a.m. on November 27, 2018. Smith faces one count of first-degree murder. NBC 7’s Joe Little brings us the latest update from a Chula Vista Court house.

Trial Begins for Man Accused of Deadly Road Rage Stabbing

The murder trial for a man accused of stabbing a father of five to death in a road rage incident last year began in a South Bay courtroom. NBC 7's Joe Little. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

5. Prosecutors Share Video of Mother Accused of Threatening Easter Service

New details in the case against a woman accused of threatening to shoot congregants and blow up a Clairemont church during an Easter Sunday service were revealed in court this week. For the first time, NBC 7's Danica McAdam shows us a video recording of the incident shown in court.

Woman Who Entered a Church Holding a Gun and Her Baby Faces Judge