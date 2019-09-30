5 Lbs of Fentanyl Found in Apt Where Chemistry Teacher Died of Overdose

A man who died of a fentanyl overdose Friday in his University City apartment -- where several hundred thousand deadly doses of the illicit synthetic opioid were also found -- was identified Monday as a former college chemistry professor.

Multiple sources identified the deceased victim as Gregory Bodemer. Cuyamaca College confirmed Bodemer was an adjunct chemistry professor at the school in the fall of 2016.

Another overdose victim, 46-year-old Rose Griffin, was found in the apartment along with Bodemer, according to the DEA. Griffin was hospitalized and will face drug sale and possession charges.

The DEA Narcotics Task Force said it seized approximately five pounds of pure fentanyl and fentanyl-laced product and a pill press from the apartment, which is more than 226,000 lethal doses.

The man who died in Friday’s Fentanyl overdose has been identified as Gregory Bodemer. A chemistry teacher and father of two young kids. His apartment still off limits even after 12 hours of cleaning from hazmat crews. #NBC7pic.twitter.com/TUz9GGp4in — Gaby Rodriguez (@GabyR_news) September 30, 2019

Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and can be lethal to the touch, according to the DEA.

Bodemer and Griffin were found in a unit at the Canyon Crest Apartments off Genesee Avenue near the East Gate Mall Friday morning.

A hazmat crew was called to assist in the investigation due to the dangers the illicit drug imposes to anyone who comes in contact with it. The hazmat crew, San Diego Police Department officers, and DEA investigators were set up in the complex’s parking lot Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Michelle Andretta, a neighbor of Bodemer's, told NBC 7 Friday she'd recently noticed odd behavior at the apartment. Andretta said Bodemer was once a family man, but said things changed about two years ago when the man’s children and their mother moved out.

On Monday she said she's been tossing and turning at night since Bodemer's death, thinking about everything she didn’t know was going on in the apartment right above her.

"It is very disturbing that Greg died and that I knew there was something weird going on with all these suitcases going in and out. I should have probably maybe investigated a little more," she said.

