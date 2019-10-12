In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Oct. 12

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. SDSO Investigating Child Abuse Allegation at Alpine Daycare

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating an allegation of child abuse at an Alpine daycare Thursday after a video posted on social media sparked outrage. The video shows water being poured on a sleeping child. Two employees were arrested, the teacher who allegedly threw the water on the child and the teacher’s aide who recorded the video and posted on her social media accounts.

NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez spoke with some parents who say they still won't be taking their kids out of that daycare.

Parent Will Keep Child at Alpine Daycare Despite Alleged Abuse

One parent told NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez she hasn't had any problems at the facility with any of her three kids. (Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019)

2. Elder Abuse Cases Likely to Remain 'Open' Investigations in San Diego County

Every year more than 9,000 cases of elder abuse are reported in San Diego County and data shows the crime is often under reported and difficult to fight in court, leaving a majority of cases "open" investigations. NBC 7’s Investigative reporter Mari Payton has more.

3. Inspire Charter School Used Taxpayer Money for Recruitment, Critics Say

The more students enrolled in a public school, the more money the school gets from the state. But critics of one charter school say the school used taxpayer dollars to recruit students, not to educate them. NBC 7's Rory Devine explains.

4. Deputies Arrest Boyfriend of Missing Woman Found Dead in Granny Flat

The boyfriend of a woman who was missing for weeks before she was found dead Tuesday in a granny flat in Encinitas was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder.

Deputies arrived at the house after neighbors complained of a foul odor. Once they got inside the home they found a womans body. Henry Simon Cowen, 41, was taken into custody and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.

NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more details.

5. Man Pleads Not Guilty in Ramona Hit-and-Run That Left Cyclist in Coma

A man accused of hitting a cyclist in Ramona with his car and fleeing the scene, ultimately leaving the victim in a coma, pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run in court. Chase Richard, 34, was arrested Tuesday in unincorporated Ramona, less than 10 miles away from where 53-year-old Michelle Scott was struck earlier this month.

Prosecutors claimed Richard was trying to leave town before he was arrested. NBC 7’s Steven Luke has details.

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Ramona Hit-and-Run That Left Cyclist in Coma