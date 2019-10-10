SDSO Investigating Child Abuse Allegation at Alpine Daycare

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an allegation of child abuse at an Alpine daycare.

SDSO said the report stemmed from a video posted on social media; the video shows water being poured on a sleeping child.

Deputies arrived at the Alpine Children’s Academy just off of Alpine Boulevard near Victoria Drive at about 2 p.m. to investigate the complaint.

It was not clear if any arrests were made. SDSO said the investigation was ongoing.

Alpine Daycare released the following statement:

"We at Alpine Children's Academy take this incident extremely seriously. We strive to create a safe and loving environment for our children and are saddened and disturbed that such a horrific abuse occurred to one of our dear children at our school. The actions you see in this video are disgusting and we do not tolerate this type of behavior. The responsible teachers have been terminated and state licensing well as law enforcement have been notified of these actions so that an investigation can take place. We want to thank our current families for their support and for continuing their child's enrolment [sic] at Alpine Children's Academy. We sincerely apologize to our families and our community. Owner"

No other information was available.

