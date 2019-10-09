Foul Smell Leads to Discovery of Body in Cardiff Granny Flat

A foul odor led investigators to the discovery of a woman's body at home in Encinitas on Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department began investigating the home on Summit Avenue just off Santa Fe Drive after a passerby noticed a strange smell in the area.

The first deputies on scene noticed the smell as well and began to search the property at about 5:15 p.m. That's when they found the woman's body inside a granny flat located behind the main home, SDSO said.

The department did confirm the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious in nature but did not provide any further details. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

SDSO said there is no public safety threat and they were not searching for any suspects. It is not clear if anyone was in custody in connection with the death.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

