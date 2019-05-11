To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
This week some of the biggest stories were caught on camera. Here's a recap:
1. Raw Video of Mira Mesa House Explosion Aftermath
This video shows the moments after an explosion in a Mira Mesa neighborhood that destroyed a two-story home. NBC 7 obtained the video showing the chaos moments after the blast and firefighters arriving.
2. People Rescued From Cages in Car Seats Near San Ysidro Port of Entry
Cries for help coming from inside an abandoned car near the U.S.-Mexico border turned into a rescue operation as law enforcement officers cut away the interior and exposed migrants hidden inside the vehicle's seats. The rescue was caught on video.
3. SDPD Releases Body Camera and Helicopter Footage in Response to Excessive Force Accusations Made After Arrest Video Circulates on Social Media
Video, obtained by NBC 7, shows approximately five men in a circle. The men appear to be members of law enforcement, however their uniforms – and which agency they may represent – are not clear in the video. Handcuffs can be seen on at least one man’s waistband; another man is wearing a vest that reads “POLICE.” The video was posted across Twitter Tuesday.
The following day, San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit responded to questions and released additional footage. Read about the controversial footage here.
4. Parking Lot 'Cut-Off' Maneuver Leads to Brutal Beating of Driver Inside Arby's: SDPD
A driver who cut off another driver in the parking lot of an Arby’s restaurant was punched eight times when the pair came face-to-face inside the fast food location, San Diego police confirmed. Investigators released details of this case for the first time Thursday, as well as photos of the suspect.
5. Security Cameras Spot Theft of $18K Worth of Tools From MTS Trailer
An earlier burglary attempt prompted MTS to put in security cameras at a construction site in the South Bay. Then, in April, those camera were activated by two men. Chula Vista police believe the men are responsible for stealing $18,000 worth of tools from the MTS construction trailer including a generator, ground compactor, and hydrostatic pump. Read the story here.