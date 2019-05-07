Chula Vista police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects spotted on security cameras stealing $18,000 worth of tools last month.

On April 17, two men reportedly broke into a construction trailer parked on Palomar Street just before 2:30 a.m.

CVPD said they stole tools, including a generator, ground compactor, and hydrostatic pump.

The two suspects were said to be 20 to 30 years old with short, dark hair.

The first man has an earring in his right ear and tattoos on both of his biceps. The second man had a mustache and goatee and wore thick-rimmed glasses and a gold chain.

Investigators said the suspects were driving a stolen 2000 red Chevrolet pickup truck with a California license plate of 7D70263. Officials said the truck has an “aftermarket grille guard and push bumper installed on its front bumper.”

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5151 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leads to an arrest in this case.