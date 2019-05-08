The San Diego Police Department will respond to questions Wednesday regarding a video showing the alleged use of excessive force by gang unit officers during the controversial arrest of a young black man.

The video, obtained by NBC 7, shows approximately five men in a circle. The men appear to be members of law enforcement, however their uniforms – and which agency they may represent – are not clear in the video. Handcuffs can be seen on at least one man’s waistband; another man is wearing a vest that reads “POLICE.”

The video was posted across Twitter Tuesday.

Cornelius Bowser Sr., the NAACP San Diego Chapter Religious Affairs Committee Chair, posted the video to his page with this message: “The San Diego Police Department Gang Unit owe us some answers for assault. This is not ok, and we will not allow this to be the norm for young black men. The SDPD gang unit is the biggest threat to the black community and needs to be disbanded.”

The 11-second video does not show what led up to the scene or what happened after the scene. Audio on the video includes a woman yelling, “Why are you beating him up? You guys are beating him up!”

One of the men in the group appears to be throwing punches with his right arm while other men are holding an individual down.