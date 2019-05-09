Photos of the suspect accused of beating a man inside an Arby's restaurant on Midway Drive on April 6.

A driver who cut off another driver in the parking lot of a San Diego Arby’s restaurant was punched eight times when the pair came face-to-face inside the fast food location, San Diego police confirmed.

The parking lot squabble, followed by the assault, happened on April 6 at around 7 p.m. at an Arby’s restaurant at 3777 Midway Dr. in San Diego’s Midway District.

The San Diego Police Department said the victim inadvertently cut off another driver as he parked his car along the side of the fast food restaurant. When the victim went inside the restaurant, he spotted the driver that he had cut off in the parking lot.

The men got into an argument which police said turned violent.

The other driver – who is now considered the suspect in this case – allegedly punched the victim eight times on his head. Police said the victim fell to the ground and the suspect then stomped on his head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for an orbital fracture. He is expected to survive.

The SDPD said the suspect fled the restaurant in an unknown car. More than a month later, he remains at large. He faces a charge of felony battery in this case.

Investigators released details of this case for the first time Thursday, as well as photos of the suspect. He is described by police as being around 30 years old, with a muscular build. He had short hair; the sides and back of his head were shaved. The suspect wore a long-sleeved black Nike shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4854 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.