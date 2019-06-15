To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. 3 San Diego Stores Violate Pet Retail Ban, Humane Society Says

The San Diego Humane Society's (SDHS) law enforcement team conducted a sweep of local pet stores on Wednesday and found violations of California's AB 485 at three locations: Broadway Puppies in Escondido, Bark Avenue in Escondido and Pup & Pets in Santee. Officials said they found the stores with pets that did not have proof they were obtained from a local shelter. See the video.

2. Coming Soon: Traffic Alerts That Project Onto Your Dashboard

One company is working to bring the messages seen on signs along California's highways right into your dashboard. Coders and designers say the technology will work with models of smar cars already in development by other companies.

3. Why You Should Dig Deeper Than Online Reviews When Finding a New Doctor

NBC 7 Investigates reviewed the ratings, reviews and information available on more than a dozen local physicians on social media sites and compared it with licensing and physician profile information available on the Medical Board of California’s (MBC) website. Read about what we uncovered.

4. Last Pour for Gordon Biersch in Mission Valley

Bad news for beer lovers: Gordon Biersch Brewery in Mission Valley will close its doors next month. The CEO of Gordon Biersch’s parent company, CraftWorks Holdings, said that the influx in local competition forced him to close the doors at the Mission Valley location. It was a decision he says was anything but easy.

5. Spring Valley Landlord Accused of Trading Sex for Discounts on Rent

Trading sexual favors for discounts on rent, all under the threat of eviction, are just some of the sexual harassment allegations against a Spring Valley landlord. NBC 7 talked to two women who told very similar stories saying they thought an apartment complex owner had answered their prayers. But the Department of Justice said the man was no hero, but rather a predator sexually exploiting his female tenants for almost 15 years.

