The smash hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to San Diego in January...but tickets are all sold out.

So now what?

If you didn't get a ticket to the popular Broadway musical, there are a few under-the-radar ways to snag tickets, for just $10 -- if you're lucky.





The Lottery

Feeling lucky? This may be one of your best bets for a last-minute ticket to this season's hottest show. If you download the Hamilton app (available for iPhones and Android devices), you can enter the daily lottery for tickets.

Here's how it works. The lottery opens every morning at 11 a.m., two days prior to the performance date, and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Entering the lottery is free. Winners (and non-winners) will get notified of their fate at about 11 a.m. the day before the performance through the app, email or text, if you provide that information. The winners must buy their $10 tickets by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. You can pick up the tickets three hours before the performance with a valid photo ID.

Each day, 35 orchestra tickets will be available. Plus, you can set up alerts to remind you to enter the lottery each day. Who knows, you could be one of the lucky ones!





Resale Tickets

This option may be the most expensive option for most San Diegans, but it's the most reliable option if you can afford it. Resale tickets will cost you more than the sticker price, had you bought a ticket directly through Ticketmaster.

If you're looking to buy resale tickets, check Ticketmaster. Orchestra tickets run about $400 each (but some are significantly more expensive), depending on the day; you can get seats on the balcony for about $200. However, there is limited availability of resale tickets.

You can also find tickets on Craigslist -- for a price. Most tickets are about $350 and up, depending on the seat. If you do buy through a third party, be careful to make sure the tickets are legitimate.





"Hamilton" takes over the Civic Theater starting Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 28. The musical is created by Lin Manuel-Miranda, based on the biography by Ron Chernow.