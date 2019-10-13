The woman's death may be connected to a suicide that occurred on Saturday. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado reports.

San Diego police were investigating a possible homicide after finding a woman dead in Bay Ho on Sunday. Police said her death may be linked to her boyfriend's death by suicide on Saturday.

Officers responded to a welfare check request on a woman living in an RV on Santa Fe street around noon on Sunday. Someone who knew her said she was not answering phone calls or her front door, an SDPD spokesperson said.

The person who requested the welfare check reportedly went to the RV to tell the woman that her boyfriend had died by suicide on Saturday.

When officers entered the RV, they discovered the woman dead with trauma to her upper body, police said. There was no sign of forced entry.

Police Investigate Possible Homicide in Bay Ho

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Paul Schipper has been staying at the RV park for a short period and said, “I didn’t hear any noises or anything late at night, nothing unnatural or anything out of the ordinary."

“One of the kids said they heard some screaming the other day, but again that’s just kind of what I heard today trying to figure out the story,” he added.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident and will determine if the woman's death is related to the suicide of the boyfriend.

The woman's boyfriend reportedly died after jumping from the Coronado Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Schipper told NBC 7, “If it’s the people I was thinking of, they were kind of like just, not like standoffish but kind of a quiet couple, kept to themselves, didn’t really socialize too much or anything."

“We’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but there’s kids running around here, dogs running around like everyone’s pretty friendly. I feel safe,” Schipper added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

