Gulls Advance to Second Round with 5-2 Win

The Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 in Game 4 to clinch the First Round series, 3-1, and advance to the Pacific Division Finals. The Gulls will face either the Bakersfield Condors or Colorado Eagles in a best-of-seven series beginning next week.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead just 50 seconds into the game. The Barracuda led 1-0 in all four games of the series.

This time around Dallas Eakins' team took control, and never looked back.

Sam Carrick tied it up before the end of the opening period. Andy Welinski found the net on with a slap shot from the point on a power play to give his team its first lead. Sam Steel took advantage of a Barracuda turnover in their own zone to cap a 3-0 run.

San Jose did make it a 3-2 game, but two Gulls scores in the final period put this one away.

San Diego advances to the Pacific Division Finals for the third time in four seasons, and is the only team in the division to advance beyond the First Round on multiple occasions. With their third series win all-time, the Gulls also matched Texas (three in 2018) as the only Pacific Division clubs to win three series’ since the division’s inception in 2015.

The Gulls join Toronto (4) as the only AHL clubs to advance to the Division Finals on three or more occasions (Grand Rapids, Hershey and Syracuse have done so twice each and are currently still in the midst of their respective First Round series’).

The Gulls Pacific Division Finals schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date with San Diego hosting a minimum of two games.