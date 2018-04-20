Gas Prices Inch Closer to $4 per Gallon

Gas prices are reaching $4 in San Diego. Consumer Bob has more information on the increasing rate. (Published 41 minutes ago)

It's been a few years since San Diego drivers have seen $4 gas prices, but this Summer could be the year.

"It cost me 90 bucks last week," said Chula Vista driver Rolando Alwaque. He says every time he fills his tank it seems to cost him more.

Currently, prices are close to $3.60 a gallon for regular but some industry experts predict $4 prices are just around the corner. That's not good news for Rolando.

"Well it would take that much more out of my wallet so that means less fun for the week," said Alwaque.

World oil prices are on the rise, too. California added a tax of 12 cents per gallon of regular fuel in November and local refineries are preparing to make the more expensive Summer blend of fuel. Sandi Ferguson says since she is a Realtor she can't cut back on driving for her job, but she can plan her trips better.

"I'll continue doing what I do, I'll just re-think how I do it," said Ferguson.

Rolando Alwaque agrees.

"If I have to make errands, I combine them," he said.

Last year at this time, San Diegans were paying $3.02 for a gallon of regular gas. The highest prices paid in San Diego were $4.72 for regular in October 2012.