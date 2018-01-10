An East County high school student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into a social media post confirmed a student had brought a weapon to school, police said.

A student at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon alerted a teacher to a photo posted on the social media app Snapchat showing a student holding some sort of gun inside a classroom, El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) Lt. Ransweiler said.

The photo prompted administrators to place the school into “secure campus” mode at about noon.

Administrators identified the student in the photo, but authorities determined that student did not bring what was later determined to be a BB gun on campus, ECPD said.

Several interviews led authorities to a second student, who had the weapon, Ransweiler said. That student was arrested on charges of being in possession of a weapon on campus and was eventually released to parents.

During the investigation, Granite Hills High School was in secure campus mode for approximately 10 minutes, according to a post on their website.

Grossmont Union High School District spokesperson Catherin Martin said, "the incident was resolved quickly with no disruption to normal school activities."

No other information was available.

