'For the Sender' Holiday Show Returns to Solana Beach

Alex Woodard at "For the Sender" event.

With winter on the way and the holidays approaching, San Diegans can warm their souls to the cozy coos of the "For the Sender" performers, back for another holiday show in Solana Beach.

The holiday show was inspired by Alex Woodard’s “For the Sender” book and album series.

Woodard, a singer-songwriter and author, created this one-of-a-kind project inspired by a fan's touching letter, written after her boyfriend died.

After receiving the letter, Woodard contacted his friend Sean Watkins, a guitarist for Nickel Creek. Together they co-wrote a song titled, “For the Sender.”

The song inspired an entire album and book released in 2012, titled “For the Sender: Four Letters. Twelve Songs. One Story."

Since then, Woodard has published three more album-book-combos inspired by more fan letters.

Woodard said that it's inspiring to be part of the “sender's” journey and being able to contribute to their lives.

“The people who have sent me letters have done something beautiful with their feeling of loss,” Woodard told NBC 7. “And for me it’s really inspiring to be a part of.”

For the past three years, all of the proceeds from the holiday shows have benefited Team Red, White and Blue's (RWB) Waves of Valor, a surf camp for veterans.

The camp gives veterans with disabilities an opportunity to learn how to surf.

In 2017, RWB raised $2,800 alone.

Overall, the funds have paid for six camps over the past summers.

“It’s such a powerful organization,” said Woodard. “And it’s a cause close to everyone's heart. I hope to be able to continue to fundraise for this organization, because it doesn’t take much to put on this show.”

For the seated holiday show, Woodard will be joined by fellow artists, including Sean and Sara Watkins from the band I’m With Her and legendary songwriter Jack Tempchin from “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and other Eagles hits.

To see a full list of performing artists, see Woodard's website.

The event will take place on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Belly Up in Solana Beach.

“It’s hard to describe this show, but once you see it and you’re in it,” Woodard told NBC 7. “It’s a really different type of experience, and it becomes special to a lot of people.”

RWB's pacific regional program manager, Dan Manrique, was among those killed at Thousand Oaks bar on Nov. 7.

The founder of Waves of Valor, Chris Merkle, one of Manrique’s close friends and fellow Marine, will be in attendance to share a few words.

Attendees can submit their own letters, where Woodard and his team will select submissions that will be performed at this show.

You can send your letter to their email at forthesender@gmail.com.

Tickets start at $18 online. Reserved loft seating is available.

Guests must be 21 years or older.