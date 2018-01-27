San Diego County is expected to be under a critical fire weather warning for most of the weekend as Santa Ana winds strengthen and temperatures warm across Southern California.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning set to take effect at 7 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Monday. The warning was issued due to a combination of extreme weather conditions that have the potential to spark and quickly spread wildfires.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the NWS said.

Humidity is expected to hit a critical low on Saturday, Weather Anchor Liberty Zabala said in NBC 7's First Alert 10-Day Forecast.

Although humidity will increase slightly Sunday, there will not be enough time for recovery before temperatures soar, the NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to be 12 to 22 degrees above average for areas west of the mountains in Southern California. Daytime high temperatures at the coast and in the inland valleys will jump into the high 80s and low 90s by Sunday, Zabala said.

Sunday is also when there is the greatest risk for wildfires, Zabala warned.

“The major concern is when the Santa Ana winds really pick up on Sunday,” Zabala said.

During this period, isolated wind gusts could reach 55 miles an hour with sustained winds averaging 15 to 20 miles per hour. The strongest winds will occur along the lower coastal mountain slopes.

Winds will also make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. The NWS warns drivers to be on the lookout for fallen branches or tree limbs.

With the combination of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, any fires that develop could spread quickly. Outdoor burning of any kind should be avoided. Simple activities such as mowing your lawn, hitting a rock or welding could spark a devastating brush fire.

Cal Fire San Diego is increasing staffing during the period of elevated fire danger. An additions 120 firefighters will be on call in case of any wildfires that spark. Two helicopters and three air tankers are also prepared for the weekend.

Staffing levels remain as high as they did during the summer due to a swarm of wildfires across Southern California during the winter months, including the devastating 4,100 Lilac Fire that erupted in North San Diego County in December.

The NWS cited a weak rainy season as a reason the region is experiencing fire weather in the midst of winter.

“It may be January, but the weak rainy season has left the vegetation very dry. As a result, the wildfire risk will increase Sunday-Monday when Santa Ana winds arrive,” the NWS tweeted.

Fire weather conditions will weaken after the red flag warning expires Monday but could return late next week.

“Thursday and Friday we will see another high-pressure system move in with more Santa Ana winds in the latter half of your work week,” Zabala said.