Two small brush fires were reported in the South Bay Sunday during a period of extreme fire weather that prompted a National Weather Service warning for all of Southern California.

CHP said a fire was reported on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 805 near the E Street exit at about 2:15 p.m. Crews were called off the fire less than 30 minutes after it was reported.

Just hours earlier, CVFD was called to battle a small brush fire that erupted along southbound State Route 125 in Eastlake Sunday.

CHP said the small vegetation fire had erupted along near the SR-125/SR-54 interchange near Mount Miguel Road at about 11:50 p.m. The fire started to spread up a hillside, CHP said.

An NBC 7 news reporter at the scene said smoke was visible from Spring Valley.



By the time CVFD crews arrived, the fire had spread to about a half an acre, CVPD Batt. Chief David Albright said.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire's forward spread at the top of the hillside. No structures were threatened.

The fire erupted while San Diego County was in the midst of potentially dangerous fire weather conditions. Any fire that sparks has the potential to spread quickly.

Although crews were able to make quick work of the fire, Albright said it should serve as a reminder of how dangerous these conditions can be.

“Important for folks to remember even with the little bit of rain we had, with the red flag warning fires can still spread fairly rapidly and this was a good example of this,” Albright said.