A brush fire burning in a canyon near homes in San Diego's uptown area forced evacuations along multiple streets -- including a high school -- and resulted in thousands without power as fire crews raced to battle the flames.

All evacuations have since been lifted, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The blaze -- dubbed the Fairmount Fire -- sparked near Fairmount Avenue and Aldine Drive just before 1:30 p.m. in vegetation that lines a canyon in the densely residential Talmadge area.

A short time later, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department ordered evacuations for homes on Constance and Natalie drives, and in the 4600 to 4700 blocks of Norma Drive.

SDPD later put Lucille and Lorraine drives under evacuation warning in a tweet at 2:19 p.m.

At 2:57 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed Hoover High School was under temporary evacuation. The high school is roughly 2,000 feet from the Fairmount Fire.

Roughly 15 minutes later, crews confirmed that all evacuations had been lifted.

Police confirmed four teams of officers were notifying residents in the area about the evacuations. San Diego State University Police said it assisted SDPD with the fire even though there is "no active threat to the university." The school is roughly 1.5 miles away from the blaze.

Locals reported seeing smoke from both the Kensington and Talmadge areas. Patrons at Ponce’s -- a popular restaurant on Adams Avenue -- could see smoke in the distance as fire engines zipped toward the brush fire.

“It’s pretty fast,” said Jorge Leyva, a maintenance supervisor for a property in the area. “It just started going and going.”

A few acres are burning along Fairmoint Avenue south of the 8. @nbcsandiegopic.twitter.com/1SxTv3AGXm — Joe Little���� (@LittleJoeTV) October 15, 2019

NBC 7 photographers spotted flames in surrounding brush and white smoke in the roadway and area.

“A lot of people go to work and leave their pets with AC and everything and, you know, right now people are starting to call us, saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Do I have to go get my pet?’ and stuff like that,” Leyva told NBC 7.

Leyva said there's been at least five fires in the area in the past five years.

A San Diego Gas & Electric helicopter began making water drops on the canyon just before 2 p.m.

According to the SDG&E's outage map, roughly 1,500 customers were without power in the area immediately following the fire. A Kensington resident said SDG&E sent her a text message about the power outage, saying it expected power to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

By 2:45 p.m., SDG&E said it turned off the power to 4,000 customers as a precaution. In a tweet, the gas and electric company said it will turn power back on as "soon as it's safe to do so."

@SDFD crews are working a vegetation fire in Talmadge area. @SanDiegoPD are evacuating homes on Norma, Constance and Natalie drives. Please avoid the area. More info to follow . . . — SDFD (@SDFD) October 15, 2019

The Fairmount Fire comes on the heels of dangerous fire conditions sweeping California this month – a month notorious for destructive wildfires.

On the edge of Los Angeles County, the Saddleridge Fire sparked on Oct. 10 beneath power lines on a dry, steep hillside above the city’s Sylmar neighborhood. As of Monday, that fire had burned nearly 8,400 acres, destroyed 17 structures and damaged dozens more. The Saddleridge Fire forced the evacuations of 100,000 people in Sylmar.

On Monday, the deadly Sandalwood Fire erupted in Riverside County, charring the earth and destroying homes.

Although there were no fire weather warnings in place for San Diego County Tuesday when the Fairmount Fire began, NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen did forecast gusty, offshore winds in parts of the county, as well as a warm-up.

By Sunday and Monday, Parveen said high pressure would start to position itself for Santa Ana winds, which fuel October fire weather in Southern California.

Sheena Parveen's AM Forecast for October 15, 2019

