Few Dry Days Ahead But San Diego Not Clear From Rain Yet

San Diego isn't in the clear yet. A storm system is expected to bring more showers Thursday before moving out of the region to give San Diegans a few dry and sunny days.
Some light showers would linger through the early afternoon Thursday but not to the extent of the heavy and sporadic downpours seen throughout the county on Wednesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.
Once the storm passes, San Diego can expect to see a few days of sunny and dry weather before another system brings a chance of showers for the Memorial Day holiday, Parveen said.
On Wednesday, San Diego saw anywhere from a few tenths-of-an-inch of rain along the coast to more than an inch of rain in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Here are some of the heaviest rainfall totals in each area:
Mountains and Deserts:
Lake Cuyamaca: 1.6 inches
Pine Valley: 1.11 inches
Palomar Mountain: 1.09 inches
Descanso: 1.09 inches
Julian 1.01 inches
Coastal Areas:
Linda Vista: .2 inches
Fashion Valley: .19 inches
Sea World: .17 inches
San Ysidro: .16 inches
Inland Valleys:
Alpine: .69 inches
Otay Mountain: .59 inches
Lemon Grove: .27 inches
La Mesa: .26 inches
Lakeside: .21 inches
At higher elevations, like Mount Laguna, a light dusting of snow fell throughout the evening. You can watch snow fall outside of the Laguna Mountain Lodge on its live camera position right above its porch.
No weather watches or warnings were in effect for Thursday.
Frequent May showers are unusual for San Diego at this time of year due to an "unsettled" weather pattern, Parveen said.
The rare systems are due to upper air patterns that allow for multiple cold fronts to sweep through the area with enough moisture and instability for continuous showers, the NWS said.