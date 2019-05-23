Few Dry Days Ahead But San Diego Not Clear From Rain Yet - NBC 7 San Diego
Few Dry Days Ahead But San Diego Not Clear From Rain Yet

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    San Diego isn't in the clear yet. A storm system is expected to bring more showers Thursday before moving out of the region to give San Diegans a few dry and sunny days. 

    Some light showers would linger through the early afternoon Thursday but not to the extent of the heavy and sporadic downpours seen throughout the county on Wednesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. 

    Once the storm passes, San Diego can expect to see a few days of sunny and dry weather before another system brings a chance of showers for the Memorial Day holiday,  Parveen said. 

    On Wednesday, San Diego saw anywhere from a few tenths-of-an-inch of rain along the coast to more than an inch of rain in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Here are some of the heaviest rainfall totals in each area:

    Mountains and Deserts: 
    Lake Cuyamaca: 1.6 inches
    Pine Valley: 1.11 inches
    Palomar Mountain: 1.09 inches
    Descanso: 1.09 inches
    Julian 1.01 inches

    Coastal Areas:
    Linda Vista: .2 inches
    Fashion Valley: .19 inches
    Sea World: .17 inches
    San Ysidro: .16 inches

    Inland Valleys:
    Alpine: .69 inches
    Otay Mountain: .59 inches
    Lemon Grove: .27 inches
    La Mesa: .26 inches
    Lakeside: .21 inches

    At higher elevations, like Mount Laguna, a light dusting of snow fell throughout the evening. You can watch snow fall outside of the Laguna Mountain Lodge on its live camera position right above its porch.

    No weather watches or warnings were in effect for Thursday. 

    Frequent May showers are unusual for San Diego at this time of year due to an "unsettled" weather pattern, Parveen said.  

    The rare systems are due to upper air patterns that allow for multiple cold fronts to sweep through the area with enough moisture and instability for continuous showers, the NWS said. 

