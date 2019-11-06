Fatal Crash Damages Power Lines, Leaves Residents Without Power in National City

National City Police is responding to a fatal motorcycle crash that damaged some power lines in National City Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Harbor Drive and West 8th Street at around 10 p.m., said officials.

As NBC 7 crews arrived on scene they found a motorcycle by some train tracks with power lines draped across.

The crash knocked out some power lines causing 2182 customers to be without power in the area, according to the San Diego Gas and Electric’s website.

Officials first reported the crash to involve a second vehicle, they later clarified only the motorcycle was involved.

The National City Fire Department and SDG&E also responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.