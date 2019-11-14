Controlled Detonation of Hazardous Materials at La Jolla Home: FBI

The FBI and local hazardous waste teams are planning to detonate hazardous materials found Thursday during a search warrant execution at a La Jolla home, but first had to evacuate neighboring residents.

FBI agents searched a home at 625 Wrelton Drive off La Jolla Boulevard and found "unstable chemicals" deemed unsafe to transport, an FBI spokesperson said.

"Evacuations have occurred for the safety of neighboring residents. Upon conclusion of the controlled detonation, the evacuation will be lifted," the spokesperson said.

A neighbor told NBC 7 the street was shut down when they heard a loud boom at around 3 p.m. By 4 p.m. the street was open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The county's Hazardous Incident Response Team (HIRT) and San Diego Fire-Rescue are assisting.

The chemicals were not specified.

A building at 5130 La Jolla Boulevard, adjacent to the neighborhood, was also evacuated.

The presence of dangerous chemicals in the home came as a shock to Duncan McColl, whose parents live in the neighborhood.

“Nothing that I ever saw caused me to be concerned. I never saw any trucks bringing something in. I didn’t have any reason to think that something was happening there,” McColl said.

No other information was available.

