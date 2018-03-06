The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is seeking bright teenagers to apply for the San Diego FBI Teen Academy.

Teenagers accepted into the program will get a firsthand look at the FBI's special operations by spending an interactive day at the FBI building in Sorrento Valley, according to an FBI spokesperson.

During the program, students will learn about the FBI's investigations into gangs, drugs and terrorism, and the use of computer forensics in cyber investigations, according to the FBI. They will gain hands-on experience with crime scene and forensic techniques as well as tactical operations.

Part of the academy will teach students about lifestyle choices to be eligible for careers at the FBI and discuss the risks of online communication.

“The FBI Teen Academy helps youth better understand how we protect the American people and uphold the constitution," said John A. Brown, Special Agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office. "We also share how the decisions they make today may impact education and career options in the future."

Upon completing the class, students will learn about the challenges their communities face and become aware of how the FBI serves their community. Teen Academy graduates will have an opportunity to mentor their peers with the skills they gain.

High school sophomores or juniors enrolled in a public, charter or home school program are eligible to apply. They must currently attend school in San Diego or Imperial County.

The academy will be held on June 19, 2018 and August 7, 2018. Students must apply by April 15, 2018 to be considered. Officials said the process includes a supporting essay and a release form.

The application is available on the FBI's website.