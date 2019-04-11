After a suspect reportedly set fire to an Escondido mosque, police continue to search for the suspect with little leads. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

Law enforcement officials in San Diego’s North County – including the FBI – announced Thursday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who set fire to a mosque in Escondido, California, last month.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) – along with officials from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – held a news briefing to discuss the state of their investigation into the fire that happened in the early morning hours of March 24 at the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque on West 6th Avenue.

At around 3:15 a.m. that day, flames erupted at the mosque in what authorities suspect was an act of arson and possibly a hate crime.

According to investigators, the arsonist left behind a message at the Escondido mosque referencing the March 15 deadly terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Vigil Held After Suspected Arson at Escondido Mosque

The community came together after a suspected hate crime. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story. (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

According to police, seven people were inside Dar-ul-Arqam for religious purposes at the time of the fire. The victims grabbed a fire extinguisher and were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The incident happened before an early-morning prayer service, at which point there would’ve been many more people inside the mosque.

EPD Lt. Chris Lick said officers with his department responded to the scene of the fire that day, along with investigators from the FBI, ATF and San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit. Lick said there was visible scorching to one of the building’s exterior walls. The flames had been contained to that area.

Early on in the investigation, police said surveillance cameras at the mosque may have captured images of an unknown person breaking a lock to open a gate in the parking lot on the morning of the fire.

On Thursday, Lick confirmed those surveillance cameras at the mosque were not working at the time of the crime.

He said investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood in search of potential footage caught on other surveillance cameras in the area but, at this point, the lieutenant said police do not have any video footage to release to the media to aid the investigation.

Escondido Mosque Targeted in Arson Attack

The perpetrator left a note referencing the New Zealand shooting. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

Police said the suspect had written a message in graffiti in the parking lot of the mosque. The graffiti referenced the New Zealand mosque attacks, but police did not reveal the exact words in the hateful message.

Investigators covered the graffiti in dirt to block out the words that morning and Lick advised locals to stay “vigilant and watchful over their prayer centers.”

“If there are people in the neighborhood that are not supposed to be there, please give us a call,” Lick said, adding that the EPD would boost patrols in areas surrounding the mosque.

Nearly three weeks later, the arsonist remains at large.

Dar-ul-Arqam was built four years ago in Escondido, a community in San Diego’s North County. Today, the mosque serves several hundred members.

The fire left many members of the mosque’s community feeling on edge. However, it did not stop members from using the building as their place of worship.

Arson Investigation Underway at Escondido Mosque

Local deputies and Escondido police are investigating an alleged arson attack at the Islamic Center of Escondido. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

“We won’t stop praying. We won’t stop gathering,” Yusef Miller, a member of the Muslim community in Escondido told NBC 7 on the day of the arson attack at Dar-ul-Arqam.

Miller said mosque members would remain vigilant and heightened in their awareness but added, “We’re still resolved in the idea that there are people here that love us and support us.”

Meanwhile, an online fundraising page was created on a website called LaunchGood to collect donations through April 6 to repair the mosque. That account is titled “We Stand With Escondido Mosque” and, as of the fundraiser’s close, had raised more than $5,000 for the Islamic worship center.