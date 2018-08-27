Search for Suspects Near San Diego State University Prompts Elementary School Lockdown - NBC 7 San Diego
Search for Suspects Near San Diego State University Prompts Elementary School Lockdown

By Christina Bravo

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Three suspects were taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit to San Diego State University, forcing a nearby elementary school into a brief lockdown on its first day of classes, police said. 

    The chase started in downtown San Diego when a driver in a suspected stolen white Prius did not stop for police but instead took off northbound on state Route 163, the San Diego Police Department said. 

    After a pursuit on highways and city streets, the driver eventually stopped the car near San Diego State University's Tony Gwynn Stadium and the Aztec Aquaplex where at least two suspects took off on foot, SDPD said. 

    Thousands of college students were attending their first day of classes when an alert was sent out from school officials warning them to avoid the area. 

    The suspects bailed the vehicle less than a mile from Hardy Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. It was also the school's first day of classes. 

    Three suspects were taken into custody. It is not clear what charges they will be facing. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

