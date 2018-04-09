Driver in Custody After Car Reported Stolen With Kids inside

A driver was taken into custody Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a car from Encanto that had two children inside, police said.

Police received a report that a gold Hyundai sedan with two children in the vehicle was stolen near a Cricket Wireless store on Imperial Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

After launching a search, the car was found near the San Ysidro Port of Entry and a driver was taken into custody.

Police said both kids were safe.

No other information was available.

