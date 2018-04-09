Driver in Custody After Car Reported Stolen With Kids inside - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver in Custody After Car Reported Stolen With Kids inside

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago

    A driver was taken into custody Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a car from Encanto that had two children inside, police said. 

    Police received a report that a gold Hyundai sedan with two children in the vehicle was stolen near a Cricket Wireless store on Imperial Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

    After launching a search, the car was found near the San Ysidro Port of Entry and a driver was taken into custody.

    Police said both kids were safe. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

