Driver Attempts to Run Over Carlsbad Police Officer During Chase, PD Says

By Christina Bravo

Published May 15, 2019 at 6:52 AM | Updated at 6:58 AM PDT on May 15, 2019

    Carlsbad police are asking for the public's help to find the person who attempted to ram a car into one of their officers Tuesday night.

    Officers attempted to pull over a driver who may have been involved in a burglary but the person did not stop, prompting a short pursuit, the Carlsbad Police Department said. 

    At one point during the chase, the driver attempted to run over a Carlsbad police officer with his car, CPD said.

    The officer was able to get out of the vehicle's path uninjured. 

    The suspect got away, prompting a search in both the cities of Carlsbad and Oceanside.

    No arrests were made before 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

    The suspect faces charges of attempted assault with a deadly weapon on an officer. 

    CPD is urging anyone who may have witnessed the chase or assault on one of their officers to call their department. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

