Domestic Violence Victim Advocate on Difficulties, Resources

Following the apparent domestic violence, murder-suicide on Saturday, NBC 7 reached out to a domestic violence victim advocate who spoke about the difficult separation process and subsequent resources available to those who need support for themselves and their children.

San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit addressed San Diego's domestic violence cases, saying the department receives at least 50 domestic violence calls every day and stressed reaching out for help is key.

Jessica Yaffa is a survivor of domestic violence and provides help and resources as the outgoing president of the San Diego Domestic Violence Council.

One in three women are victims of domestic violence, Yaffa told NBC 7, and one in four are physically abused. When the mother is in danger, the children are also in danger most of the time, she added.

“When a person is leaving or fleeing a domestically violent relationship, it is the most dangerous time for him or her, whether that’s attached to the recent filing of a restraining order, preparing to leave, recently having left, we want to ensure the community is aware of that danger,” Yaffa told NBC 7.

Yaffa said being aware of the danger is not meant to deter someone from leaving, but to make sure the person’s community can support them and their children.

Sabrina Rosario and her husband were no longer living in the same home, she had filed for divorce, and filed for a restraining order. Her separated husband shot and killed Rosario and three of their four young children Saturday, leaving the fourth child in critical condition.

“She really had dotted her i’s and crossed her t’s,” Yaffa said.

Whichever stage someone is in when leaving an abusive relationship, Yaffa said, it’s important to think about possibly staying at a different home for a period of time, whether that’s a friend or a short-term shelter.

“I know what it feels like, first-hand, to walk this journey alone and to be full of fear as well as shame, guilt, judgment,” Yaffa added.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are local and national organizations ready to help:

San Diego Domestic Violence Council

San Diego Police Department Victim Resources

Family Justice Center

CA Attorney General's Victims’ Services Unit

National Domestic Violence Hotline, or call 1−800−799−7233

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence