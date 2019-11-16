Multiple People Injured in Shooting in Paradise Hills: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Multiple People Injured in Shooting in Paradise Hills: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Multiple people are injured in a shooting that occurred in Paradise Hills, said San Diego Police.

    Police received a call at about 6:52 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple people injured, confirmed SDPD.

    The shooting was reported at a single-family home. Police have no suspect description at this time. 

    The extent of the victims injuries is unknown. SDPD Homicide is at the scene investigating.

    NBC 7 is working on getting more information. 

    No other information was available.

